Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CBRE Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

