Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

