Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 261.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55.

