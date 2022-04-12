Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 77.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $245.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 145.25%.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.