Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alleghany by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,132,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $844.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $726.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $686.24.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

