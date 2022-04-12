Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $254,231,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,982,529 shares of company stock worth $166,345,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

