Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,601 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $280,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 36.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after buying an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 96.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,706,000 after buying an additional 106,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Bilibili stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

