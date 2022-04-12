Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,010 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

