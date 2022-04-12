Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 67,886 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

