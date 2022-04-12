Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $2.18 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MEDP opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day moving average of $186.54. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

