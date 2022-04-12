Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $34,591,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,164,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,398,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $13,570,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.41.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.