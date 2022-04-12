Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of RHI opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average is $113.00. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

