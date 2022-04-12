Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.02

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 254263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
NMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 16.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
