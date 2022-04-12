Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.02

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 254263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 16.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

