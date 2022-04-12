Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

