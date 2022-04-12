North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 79,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,038,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:USMJ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,812,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,010,672. North American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About North American Cannabis (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North American Cannabis (USMJ)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.