North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 79,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,038,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:USMJ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,812,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,010,672. North American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get North American Cannabis alerts:

About North American Cannabis (Get Rating)

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc engages in the services to build hemp and cannabis products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.