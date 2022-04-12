Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

