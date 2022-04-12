Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) Market Capitalization Tops $175,364.19

Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002172 BTC on major exchanges. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market capitalization of $175,364.19 and $111,979.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.28 or 0.07497293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,161.04 or 1.00023696 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Buying and Selling Novara Calcio Fan Token

