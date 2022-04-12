Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.67

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.67 and last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 3574922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $88,297,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $64,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.