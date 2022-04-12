Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVO. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

NVO traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

