Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

