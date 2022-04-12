Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 27.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $157.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

