Numeraire (NMR) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $155.05 million and $6.91 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $26.33 or 0.00066210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00104457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,954,099 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

