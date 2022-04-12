NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Trading Up 5.7%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 18,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 748,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

