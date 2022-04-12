NVIDIA (NVDA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):
- 4/12/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $360.00.
- 4/8/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $347.00 to $298.00.
- 3/31/2022 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/17/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.04. 65,965,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,357,289. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.44. The firm has a market cap of $539.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
