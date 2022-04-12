O3Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07597823 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.82 or 1.00350089 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.