Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. Approximately 5,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,634,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,271 shares of company stock worth $4,201,345. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

