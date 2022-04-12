Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

