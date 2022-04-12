Oasis Network Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $820.88 million and $80.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

