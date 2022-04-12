Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.31

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 4.31 and last traded at 4.46, with a volume of 3941800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 14.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

