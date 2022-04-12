Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 5.8%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 5,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 977,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 3.03.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 628,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260,418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 51,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $11,537,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

