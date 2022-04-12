OctoFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $48,382.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00009151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $48,382.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.