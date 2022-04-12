ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.33

ODUWA (OWC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $10,727.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,894.45 or 1.00193026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00061408 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00024268 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

