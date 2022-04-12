Oikos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,213.00 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $903,797.55 and approximately $14,213.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.28 or 0.07557556 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,047.36 or 0.99911606 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.