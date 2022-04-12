OKB Price Reaches $18.65 on Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, OKB has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $18.65 or 0.00046904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $61.99 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

