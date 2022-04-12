OLIO Financial Planning Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Apple comprises about 1.0% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

