Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. 140,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,080. Olympus has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Olympus (Get Rating)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.