ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.71.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

