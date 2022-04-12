Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Oncology Institute Inc (The) (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 95,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter.
Oncology Institute Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOI)
The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
