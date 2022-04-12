One Capital Management LLC Has $22.27 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

