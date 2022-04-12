Ontology Hits Market Capitalization of $434.05 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Ontology has a market cap of $434.05 million and approximately $43.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,773.20 or 0.11887956 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00193326 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

