Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will report sales of $49.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the highest is $50.04 million. Ooma reported sales of $45.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $210.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $210.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.51 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $235.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OOMA opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. Ooma has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

