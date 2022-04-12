Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 9,100 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,022.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,844,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,959.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,363 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,594.15.

On Friday, January 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 23,688 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $53,061.12.

TCON stock remained flat at $$2.45 on Tuesday. 100,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,836. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCON. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

