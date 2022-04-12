Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 462,216 shares.The stock last traded at $42.31 and had previously closed at $41.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.