OpenOcean Price Reaches $0.0845 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.07 or 0.07499237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.91 or 0.99906845 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

