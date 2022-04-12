Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,435 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

NYSE XYL opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

