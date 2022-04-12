Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,393 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of United Bankshares worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,256,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,722,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 416,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

