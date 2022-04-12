Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $333.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

