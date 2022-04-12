Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of VTR opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 434.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.81%.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.