Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,971,000 after acquiring an additional 505,886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

