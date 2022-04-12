Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 688,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.21.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $174.26 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.